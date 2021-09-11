‘Lai bhaari’: British High Commissioner reacts after trying Mumbai's vada pav

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ellis captioned the photo, " There's always time to have a vada pav in Mumbai". and in true Maharashtrian style, Ellis called the delectable street food, "Lai bhaari", which means excellent.
In a video, Ellis said, " You must have a vada pav while you are in Mumbai...Vada Pav, delicious," he added.
The post has got more than 21,200 likes and several interesting comments.
Calling it a ‘wonderful’ city, Ellis has now left Mumbai. The High Commissioner posted a vlog on Twitter sharing his experience during his visit.
Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, SEBI officials, and RBI officials. Ellis also met corporate leaders from Tata Group, Mahindra Group among others.
Ellis met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, TV Narendran, and Banamali Agrawala, Tata Sons at Bombay House.
The diplomat discussed education, investments, and the flow of students between Britain and India. The British High Commissioner said he held a discussion with CM Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on how the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas.
Ellis also met Mumbai's Dabbawalas who gifted him a tiffin box.
