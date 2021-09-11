Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >‘Lai bhaari’: British High Commissioner reacts after trying Mumbai's vada pav

‘Lai bhaari’: British High Commissioner reacts after trying Mumbai's vada pav

Premium
British High Commissioner Alex Ellis
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Livemint

Mumbai: British High Commissioner Alex Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, SEBI officials, and RBI officials

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis has become an internet sensation in the country for trying desi food and flavour since his deputation to India.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis has become an internet sensation in the country for trying desi food and flavour since his deputation to India.

Ellis, whose picture with masala dosa went viral, was seen feasting on Maharashtrian vada pav in front of the iconic Gateway of India.

Ellis, whose picture with masala dosa went viral, was seen feasting on Maharashtrian vada pav in front of the iconic Gateway of India.

Ellis captioned the photo, " There's always time to have a vada pav in Mumbai". and in true Maharashtrian style, Ellis called the delectable street food, "Lai bhaari", which means excellent.

Ellis captioned the photo, " There's always time to have a vada pav in Mumbai". and in true Maharashtrian style, Ellis called the delectable street food, "Lai bhaari", which means excellent.

In a video, Ellis said, " You must have a vada pav while you are in Mumbai...Vada Pav, delicious," he added.

In a video, Ellis said, " You must have a vada pav while you are in Mumbai...Vada Pav, delicious," he added.

The post has got more than 21,200 likes and several interesting comments.

The post has got more than 21,200 likes and several interesting comments.

Calling it a ‘wonderful’ city, Ellis has now left Mumbai.  The High Commissioner posted a vlog on Twitter sharing his experience during his visit. 

Calling it a ‘wonderful’ city, Ellis has now left Mumbai.  The High Commissioner posted a vlog on Twitter sharing his experience during his visit. 

Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, SEBI officials, and RBI officials. Ellis also met corporate leaders from Tata Group, Mahindra Group among others.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, SEBI officials, and RBI officials. Ellis also met corporate leaders from Tata Group, Mahindra Group among others.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Ellis met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, TV Narendran, and Banamali Agrawala, Tata Sons at Bombay House.

Ellis met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, TV Narendran, and Banamali Agrawala, Tata Sons at Bombay House.

The diplomat discussed education, investments, and the flow of students between Britain and India. The British High Commissioner said he held a discussion with CM Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on how the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas.

The diplomat discussed education, investments, and the flow of students between Britain and India. The British High Commissioner said he held a discussion with CM Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on how the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas.

Ellis also met Mumbai's Dabbawalas who gifted him a tiffin box.

Ellis also met Mumbai's Dabbawalas who gifted him a tiffin box.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!