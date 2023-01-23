Laid-off Indian IT professionals scramble for options to stay in the US5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:19 PM IST
- The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
- L-1A and L-1B visas are available for temporary intracompany transferees who work in managerial positions or have specialised knowledge.
Indian IT professionals are struggling to find new employment in the US within the stipulated period under their work visas after thousands laid off.
