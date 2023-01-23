Laid-off Indian IT professionals scramble for options to stay in the US

The halt won't impact current or upcoming applications for other visa types, according to Google, which said it would continue to support PERM applications that have already been submitted, Observer reported. So what is PERM? Employers in America must often start the procedure by obtaining a "labour certification" (LC) from the Department of Labor (DOL) in order to apply for permanent residence for foreign workers. The PERM application is the first step before one may get engaged in the process of obtaining a “green card."