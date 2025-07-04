Lajpat Nagar double murder case: Shocking details emerge, accused was ‘trusted aide’ of victim family

Delhi double murder accused Mukesh Kumar was a ‘trusted aide’ of the Sewani family, and even took ₹45000 from them before leaving — shocking details have emerged, with investigation unfolding in the case.

Advertisement

According to a report by News 18, the victim — Ruchika Sewani — who was allegedly murdered by Mukesh Kumar, used to treat Kumar like family. The accused was just more than an employee, and was always around – Kumar's co-worker at the Sewani's garment shop told the media outlet.

In an "act of revenge", 24-year-old Mukesh Kumar, on Thursday, July 3, killed his employer's wife and teenage son at their home in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar after the woman allegedly scolded him publicly for not repaying a loan of around ₹40,000.

Mukesh Kumar was a helper at a garment shop named Kuldeep Garments in Delhi. The victim, Ruchika Sewani used to managed the shop along with her husband Kuldeep Sewani and was often accompanied by their teenage son.

Advertisement

Accused demanded money before going on leave Police revealed that Mukesh Kumar had initially requested an eight-day leave to visit his hometown in Bihar for his engagement.

He however, skipped work for 27 days, repeatedly reaching out to the Sewanis to ask for money during that time.

According to another worker at the garment shop, Prem Sagar, Mukesh briefly returned, asked for additional funds, and then vanished once more—raising concern among the Sewani family, reported News 18.

Police nab Mukesh Kumar Mukesh Kumar was arrested from a train at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, July 4.

New Delhi, Jun 03 (ANI): An outside view of the residence in the Lajpat Nagar-1 area, where a woman, Ruchika (42) and her son, Krish (14), were found dead, in New Delhi on Thursday. The suspect house help has been apprehended. (ANI Video Grab)

Advertisement

The police said Kumar had access to the Sewani residence as the family stored garments in a godown attached to their house. He used this access to enter the house under the pretext of collecting stock and carried out the attack before fleeing with his belongings.

"He has been brought back to Delhi and is being interrogated to ascertain the exact motive behind the brutal killings,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said told PTI.

Also Read | Decomposed body found in blue drum in chilling echo of Meerut murder case