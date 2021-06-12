Subscribe
Lajpat Nagar fire: No casualties reported at showrooms, says Delhi Fire Dept

Lajpat Nagar fire: No casualties reported at showrooms, says Delhi Fire Dept

Firefighters trying to control fire at Lajpat Nagar Market in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:17 PM IST ANI

  • Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg also mentioned that the situation is now under control and cooling operation is underway
  • 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received a fire call. Over 100 firefighters worked to douse the flame

New Delhi: No casualties have been reported in the massive fire at showrooms of Lajpat Nagar's Central Market, informed Delhi Fire Services on Saturday.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg also mentioned that the situation is now under control and cooling operation is underway.

"30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received a fire call. Over 100 firefighters worked to douse the flames. No casualty has been reported. The situation is under control now. Cooling operation is underway", Garg said.

Showing ANI the houses across a narrow street at the backside of these showrooms, Garg said, "Our men have worked very smartly; they ensured that the fire stays confined to its place. The operation began from the backside of the showrooms so that the fire does not cause any harm to the houses that side".

When asked for a possible cause of the fire, Garg said that he speculates that the fire must have begun earlier in the morning, "but since the shops were closed, no one noticed until the fire spread to all 4 showrooms". (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

