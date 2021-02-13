OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lake formed near Raini village 'not a danger zone', says Uttarakhand DGP
An aerial view of a lake which according to local media reports was formed after Sunday's flash flood. (REUTERS)
An aerial view of a lake which according to local media reports was formed after Sunday's flash flood. (REUTERS)

Lake formed near Raini village 'not a danger zone', says Uttarakhand DGP

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 04:34 PM IST ANI

  • Earlier on Friday, a lake has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath following the glacier burst causing massive destruction

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has visited the lake that has been formed near Raini village and they informed it is not a danger zone, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Saturday.

"The SDRF team visited the lake, formed near Raini village at a height of 4,200 meters, yesterday. Water is continuously discharging from the lake and it is not in a danger zone," Kumar told ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
If train is not cancelled but passenger does not want travel, the Indian Railways will return the full amount of reserved tickets

Indian Railways clarifies about resumption of full passenger train services from April

1 min read . 04:32 PM IST
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu taken to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene on Republic Day

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani

Iran's President Rouhani warns of 'fourth wave' of coronavirus

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK.

Highest number of domestic passengers travelled on a single day since the resumption of flights

3 min read . 03:56 PM IST

"The team has also found a place to construct a helipad near Raini," he said.

Earlier on Friday, a lake has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath following the glacier burst causing massive destruction.

The DGP further informed that the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is digging a shaft to remove debris inside the smaller tunnel.

"We have extended search till Haridwar after a body was recovered in Maithana yesterday," Kumar said.

"Progress on all fronts. Connectivity has resumed. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) working on Bailey bridge. There are SDRF and ITBP relief camps. District administration also taking care of people's needs. The search operation for missing persons is on," he added.

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Swati S Bhadoria on Saturday informed that till now 38 bodies have been recovered and two people were found alive.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"As per NTPC, excavation has been till 136m inside the tunnel. Excavators are also placed at Raini village after a body was found there yesterday," Bhadoria added.

Meanwhile, following the glacial burst and flash floods, the rescue operation is still underway today at the tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district.

A joint team of SDRF, NDRF and ITBP and other teams are carrying out the operation.

The BRO has constructed a 200-foot Bailey bridge as an alternative in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

"Bailey bridge is the fastest we can launch. Subsequently, we will make a permanent bridge for connectivity in Chamoli. The bridge is an engineering challenge. We will launch it soon," said Col. Brijendra S Soni from BRO.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout