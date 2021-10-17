Lakhimpur Kheri incident: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has announced 'nationwide rail roko' protests on Monday.

The agitation will be held across the country to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is under custody for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The morcha said that "protests will only be intensified until justice is secured".

During the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday. The SKM said it has announced a nation-wide rail roko program tomorrow to press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest.

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. The SKM asks for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said.

Eight people had died in Lakhimpur. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle linked to the BJP minister. The incident triggered a deadly violence in which angry farmers allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra, son of minister Ajay Mishra, was in one of the vehicles. However, Ashish and his father have rejected the allegations saying they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9.

