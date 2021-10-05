Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu have been booked for disturbing peace in the state.

An FIR has been registered against 11 people including Priyanka, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing peace, said Brijesh Tripathi, SHO Hargaon Police Station of Sitapur district.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained on Monday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed following a clash between protesting farmers and those who are said to be supporters of the BJP.

While four of the dead in Sunday's incident were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the others included BJP workers and their driver who were allegedly lynched.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted that she had been kept under detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. She was detained on her way to Lakhmipur, where she wanted to meet the farmers who lost their lives after an SUV ran over them.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described Priyanka's detention as "totally illegal" and said it has "conclusively" established that there is no rule of law in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ajay Mishra Teni said that he was not aware of how the incident happened. “Based on information and video, it's visible that driver was killed after being pulled out of car. If it were my son, he'd have been dead. It's impossible to get out of a place where car ran over people amid gathering of thousands," Teni said.

“We have evidence to prove that neither I nor my son were present at spot. We are ready to face any investigating agency. Culprits, who have planned this incident won't be spared," the minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.