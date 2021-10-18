The Samyukta Kisan Morcha ( SKM ) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation today demanding the removal of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm today.

"To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18," according to a statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday.

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it further read.

The statement said, "SKM has been demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni from the council of Ministers. It is very apparent that with Ajay Mishra being the MoS for Home Affairs in the Union Government, justice cannot be secured in this matter."

"He promoted hatred, enmity and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protestors. He harboured his son and accomplices even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra," it added.

Eight people died in Lakhimpur Kheri:

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, had alleged MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra shot a farmer while the others were run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and Ajay Mishra who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.