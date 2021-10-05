Lakhimpur Kheri: Situation continues to be tense in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died in a deadly clash on Sunday. While the state police have imposed section 144 of CrPC (assembly of four or more people prohibited) in and around the district, leaders from the opposition parties have been trying to reach the troubled spot to meet the victims.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wanted to visit the family of dead farmers but she was detained on her way to Lakhimpur on Monday. Today, she was booked by the police for disturbing peace in the area. “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wanted to visit Lakhimpur Kheri but as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the district, the administration has stopped the entry of political leaders. We've stopped Priyanka Gandhi in Sitapur," said Vishal Bhardwaj, District Magistrate of Sitapur.

Here's all that happened today

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra booked for 'disturbing peace' in UP

An FIR has been filed against Priyanka Gandhi and 11 others for disturbing peace in Uttar Pradesh. A case has been filed against 11 including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Devindra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Brijesh Tripathi, SHO of Hargaon Police station in Sitapur. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

Chhattisgarh CM not being allowed to leave Lucknow airport: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that his Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was not being allowed to leave Lucknow airport, where he arrived to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The chief minister took to twitter to say that he was stopped at the airport by the officials. "I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport," he said. "I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

President's rule should be imposed in UP: Jayant Chaudhary, RLD

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary today said the entire state machinery under the Yogi Adityanath government is trying to suppress the truth of what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri and clamping down on the opposition. Jayant was one of the few leaders to reach the Uttar Pradesh district. He said he had to employ “guerrilla tactics" to do so. "Reaching Lakhimpur was a tough task because Yogi has put the entire government machinery to work towards thwarting the Opposition," Chaudhary alleged in a phone interview to PTI.

Chaudhary took 13 hours to reach Lakhimpur Kheri from Delhi, several hours more than it would take to cover the 420 km-odd distance. He met the families of some of the farmer victims to learn their story of loss. All roads to Lakhimpur Kheri, about 130 km from Lucknow, have been blocked for opposition leaders with most, including Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bhupesh Baghel as well as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, being stopped from entering the district.

"Mr Maurya (Deputy CM) tweeted about Lakhimpur but is silent about the death of farmers. Yogi-ji gave his usual one statement. Apart from that, you feel almost the entire government machinery is working to suppress the (truth) of the incident...That way it fulfils the criteria (for the president's rule) that the government is trying to suppress people's voice, it is trying to play down crimes and yes like an emergency it is clamping down... it is imposing harsh rules on the Opposition, trying to suppress them," Chaudhary said.

PIL in SC for time bound probe of Lakhimpur Kheri incident

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for a time-bound probe under the supervision of the top court. Two advocates — Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda — have written a letter to the court, seeking direction from the Home Ministry and police to register an FIR and punish the ministers involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It is alleged that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son shot dead one farmer while the others were crushed by the vehicles of his convoy. They have also sought setting up of high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of the SC involving CBI in stipulated time.

Akhilesh Yadav demands probe monitored by sitting judge

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today demanded a probe monitored under a sitting judge into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. "The Samajwadi Party demands that a probe should be ordered monitored under a sitting judge," said Akhilesh Yadav. He said that what the police did in Lakhimpur was worse than what Britishers did to protestors during their rule pre-independence. He also demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. "I request farmers to remove this government. Every video and witness is pointing towards son of the Uttar Pradesh minister... He should resign today...Law should take its course. BJP should send those people to jail, who are culprits. Local people know whose vehicle it was," he said.

Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur if…: Navjot Singh Sndhu

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that if the Union minister's son is not arrested by tomorrow then the state leaders will march towards Lakhimpur. “If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri," he said.

Shiv Sena calls for joint Oppn action after Priyanka detained

With opposition leaders prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today called for joint action by political parties against the BJP government in UP. "Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the UP government, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by the Government in UP," Raut tweeted.

Punjab CM to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri violence with Amit Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi left for New Delhi from Chandigarh to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. "These three farm laws should be repealed at the earliest and incidents like this (Lakhimpur Kheri) need to be stopped. I will discuss this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in today's meeting," Channi told media persons, before leaving for Delhi.

