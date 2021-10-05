Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka booked, Bhupesh Baghel stopped. Today's key updates

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today demanded a probe monitored under a sitting judge into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. "The Samajwadi Party demands that a probe should be ordered monitored under a sitting judge," said Akhilesh Yadav. He said that what the police did in Lakhimpur was worse than what Britishers did to protestors during their rule pre-independence. He also demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. "I request farmers to remove this government. Every video and witness is pointing towards son of the Uttar Pradesh minister... He should resign today...Law should take its course. BJP should send those people to jail, who are culprits. Local people know whose vehicle it was," he said.

