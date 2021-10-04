Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The Uttar Pradesh government has refused to give permission to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's chopper to land in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The UP Home Department wrote to the Punjab government's Civil Aviation Department, saying that due to imposition of Section 144 in Lakhimpur Kheri, it's not possible to grant permission for the visit of Punjab CM and Deputy CM.

UP Home Department writes to Punjab Govt's Civil Aviation Dept on Punjab Govt seeking permission to land its CM's chopper in Lakhimpur Kheri, states, 'Due to imposition of Sec 144 in Lakhimpur Kheri, it's not possible to grant permission for the visit of Punjab CM & Deputy CM.' pic.twitter.com/IdrpWOUUHq — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Earlier, the Punjab government had sought permission to land its CM's chopper in Lakhimpur Kheri. Punjab government's Civil Aviation director wrote to UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, informing him that CM Charanjit Singh Channi wanted to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. He sought permission for landing of the CM's chopper.

“Expressing solidarity with bereaved families of farmers, I'm leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri to be with my brothers and sisters in this hour of grief. I have also sought permission from UP Government to allow landing/taking off of chopper at the site," Channi said.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also not allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon area on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday.

“BJP cannot tolerate any voice that is against them. Most opposition leaders have either been detained or put under house arrest. We demand the Union Minister be removed. This was not an ordinary incident but murder," Baghel said on Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri is on boil after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in clashes between farmers and locals. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

