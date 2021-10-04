Lakhimpur Kheri: UP denies permission to Punjab CM Channi's chopper

Lakhimpur Kheri is on boil after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in clashes between farmers and locals. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.