Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The Uttar Police on Thursday informed that they are sending summon to Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur violence case.

“Two people are being questioned. They have confirmed role of three others who are dead. Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information. We are sending summon to the main accused (Ashish Mishra) for questioning," said Lakshimi Singh, Lucknow IG.

The Opposition parties have been demanding immediate arrest of Ashish Misra for his alleged role in killing farmers, who were run over by a vehicle linked to the minister.

Today, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on who are the accused, against whom FIR is registered and those who are arrested.

In response to the court, the state government said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and a single-member enquiry commission has also been set up to file a status report on the incident.

A single-member Commission of Enquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri, has been constituted to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

