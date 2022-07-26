Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial, as per reports
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reportedly rejected the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, claiming that his political influential status could influence the ongoing trial. The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reportedly rejected the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, claiming that his political influential status could influence the ongoing trial. The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial, according to news agency PTI report.
Notably, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish on February 10, 2022. However, the Supreme Court cancelled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims. Accordingly, the high court heard his bail petition afresh, the report said.
Notably, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish on February 10, 2022. However, the Supreme Court cancelled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims. Accordingly, the high court heard his bail petition afresh, the report said.
On May 9, the high court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal. While rejecting their pleas, the High Court had observed that the four accused were actively involved in planning and participation of the heinous offence committed in a "cruel and inhuman manner" and as such did not deserve bail.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On May 9, the high court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal. While rejecting their pleas, the High Court had observed that the four accused were actively involved in planning and participation of the heinous offence committed in a "cruel and inhuman manner" and as such did not deserve bail.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The bench had further observed, "These four accused and the main accused, Ashish Mishra alias Monu belonged to very influential political families as said and apprehension of the prosecution that they would interfere with the course of justice, tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses, cannot be ruled out at this stage."
The bench had further observed, "These four accused and the main accused, Ashish Mishra alias Monu belonged to very influential political families as said and apprehension of the prosecution that they would interfere with the course of justice, tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses, cannot be ruled out at this stage."
Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021. The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob, the PTI report said.
Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021. The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob, the PTI report said.
Meanwhile, on July 11, the Allahabad High Court had noted that it would resume hearing the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people dead. In the hearing before the Lucknow bench of the high court, the victims’ side had cited the rejection of the bail pleas of co-accused Ankit Das and others in the case. Additionally, during the hearing, the counsel had argued that Mishra’s bail plea was not maintainable, citing new offences added against him during the police investigation.
Meanwhile, on July 11, the Allahabad High Court had noted that it would resume hearing the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people dead. In the hearing before the Lucknow bench of the high court, the victims’ side had cited the rejection of the bail pleas of co-accused Ankit Das and others in the case. Additionally, during the hearing, the counsel had argued that Mishra’s bail plea was not maintainable, citing new offences added against him during the police investigation.