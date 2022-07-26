Meanwhile, on July 11, the Allahabad High Court had noted that it would resume hearing the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people dead. In the hearing before the Lucknow bench of the high court, the victims’ side had cited the rejection of the bail pleas of co-accused Ankit Das and others in the case. Additionally, during the hearing, the counsel had argued that Mishra’s bail plea was not maintainable, citing new offences added against him during the police investigation.

