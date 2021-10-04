Noida: Checking at the toll plaza in Noida due to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident brought vehicles to a grinding halt on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

According to the police, vehicles are being checked while ensuring that no congestion takes place, as per the precautionary measure.

यातायात अलर्ट

नोएडा-DND टोल बॉर्डर पर दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा सुरक्षात्मक चेकिंग के चलते यातायात का दबाव अधिक होने के कारण यातायात को नोएडा-दिल्ली चिल्ला बॉर्डर की ओर डायवर्ट किया जा रहा है।

यातायात पुलिसकर्मी यातायात सामान्य बनाने में लगे हैं।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9961009001 pic.twitter.com/U33kZZUgLF — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) October 4, 2021

Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. In the advisory, the Delhi police have closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take the Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.