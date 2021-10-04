Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway

Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. In the advisory, the Delhi police have closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take the Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.

