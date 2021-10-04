Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
According to the police, vehicles are being checked as per the precautionary measure
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the police, vehicles are being checked as per the precautionary measure
Noida: Checking at the toll plaza in Noida due to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident brought vehicles to a grinding halt on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.
Noida: Checking at the toll plaza in Noida due to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident brought vehicles to a grinding halt on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.
According to the police, vehicles are being checked while ensuring that no congestion takes place, as per the precautionary measure.
According to the police, vehicles are being checked while ensuring that no congestion takes place, as per the precautionary measure.
Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. In the advisory, the Delhi police have closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take the Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.
Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. In the advisory, the Delhi police have closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take the Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!