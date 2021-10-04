Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway

File photo: A police constable checks vehicles at the DND flyway.
1 min read . 12:50 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

According to the police, vehicles are being checked as per the precautionary measure

Noida: Checking at the toll plaza in Noida due to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident brought vehicles to a grinding halt on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

According to the police, vehicles are being checked while ensuring that no congestion takes place, as per the precautionary measure.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory due to the ongoing protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. In the advisory, the Delhi police have closed the National Highways 24 and 9. The police requested commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take the Vikas Marg route to reach Ghaziabad and for Noida, divert their vehicle to Delhi Noida Direct highway.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

