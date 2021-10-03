Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra on Sunday said that his car turned turtle following stone pelting from agitating farmers and that is son was not present at the spot.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of 40 protesting farmers, claimed that one of the three farmers was shot dead by Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish (Monu) Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The minister said the incident happened when some BJP workers were going to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who had come to attend an event at Lakhimpur Kheri.

“During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver," Mishra (Teni) told ANI.

Due to this, he said, his car got imbalanced and two people died coming under it. After this, our three workers and the driver of the car were beaten to death and cars were set on fire, he added.

“My son wasn't present at spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive. They have killed people and damaged and set cars on fire. We have video evidence," the minister told ANI.

Mishra further said his son was not present at the spot as alleged by some protesting farmer leaders and he has photographic and video evidence to prove it.

"My son was present at the venue of the (deputy chief minister's) event and thousands of people, officers of the administration and police were present there. All through, I was accompanying the deputy chief minister," he said.

Eight persons have died in Lakhimpur incident, said additional SP Arun Kumar Singh. Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers after they hit a group of protesters.

Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles and the remaining two were farmers. Maurya's visit to Banbirpur village was cancelled in view of the violence.

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow (Monday).

Former Punjab chief minister captain Amarinder Singh has demanded thorough probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. “Justice must be ensured for the victims of the violence. Violence or provocation of violence is no solution to any problem," Singh said as per his media advisor Raveen Thukral.

Calling the incident "unfortunate", UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government will go into depth and expose elements involved in the incident and will take strict action against them.

(With inputs from agencies)

