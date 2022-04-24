This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jail superintendent PP Singh has confirmed Ashish Mishra is back in jail and confirmed that he will be kept in a separate barrack at the jail due to security reasons
LAKHIMPUR :
Ajay Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra has surrendered at a district jail in Lakhimpur on Sunday after the Supreme Court of India cancelled his bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
A bench, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, had cancelled Mishra's bail and had asked him to surrender within a week. On 18 April, the top court had observed that the Allahabad High Court had shown "tearing hurry" in giving relief and adopted a “myopic view of the evidence".
Cancelling Mishra's bail, the Supreme Court said the victims were denied "a fair and effective hearing" in the Allahabad High Court, which adopted a "myopic view of the evidence".
Ashish Mishra is being tried for the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence case which saw the death of eight people on 3 October, 2021. The eight people included four farmers and a journalist, who were mowed down allegedly by cars carrying BJP workers. In the ensuing violence, three people – two political workers and a driver – were killed.
Later, the Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Ashish in the case. The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad HC had granted regular bail to him and opined that the present case was one of "accident by hitting with the vehicle".
