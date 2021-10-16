Launching an attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party on Saturday asked why Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni has not been removed from his post even after his son was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence .

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, said that the "brutal" mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was a manifestation of the government's continuing "arrogance".

"This incident was preceded by the Union minister (of state) for home affairs, himself an accused in a case of murder in which the high court has reserved judgment for 43 months, publicly threatening the farmers with dire consequences, while flaunting his own dubious antecedents," the Congress said.

Despite his son having been accused and arrested under relentless public pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "shamelessly" refuses to remove Ajay Mishra as Union minister of state for home affairs, it said.

In a resolution, the party alleged that the last seven years have witnessed a "diabolical design" to attack the livelihood of 'annadatas' and landless farm labourers.

Case against Ajay Mishra's son

On 3 October, after the four farmers were knocked down, infuriated people then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. In the incident, a journalist was also killed.

Farmers claimed that Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Ashish Mishra 'Monu' was arrested in the case on 9 October after 12 hours of questioning, and a court has accepted his police custody from 12 October to 15 October.

Congress on farm laws

In its resolution, the Congress also said it is committed to the repeal of the three farm laws and ensuring a just and fair minimum support price mechanism for India’s farmers as well as justice for landless farm labourers.

"We reiterate our continued resolve to fight this battle alongside farmers and farm labourers to defeat the Modi government's deliberate attack on India’s 'annadatas'," the CWC said.

The party alleged that the "attack" on farmers began with a sinister design to deny the land acquisition compensation guaranteed by the Congress led-UPA through an Act of Parliament.

This was followed by a refusal to provide any form of relief from agricultural indebtedness, a dilution of the norms for crop compensation and the framing of a convoluted crop insurance scheme which singularly benefitted select insurance companies instead of the suffering farmers, the resolution said.

Agriculture was subjected to unjustifiable levels of taxation by imposing Goods and Services Tax (GST) on fertiliser (five per cent), pesticides (18 per cent) and tractors and agricultural equipment (12 per cent-18 per cent), it said.

Meanwhile, fertilizer, seed and pesticide prices skyrocketed, the resolution pointed out.

This was compounded by astronomical increase in diesel prices that are touching an unprecedented ₹100 per litre and have even surpassed the ₹100 per litre mark in several cities across the country, the resolution said.

All these retrograde and outright anti-farmer measures, including excessive taxation by the Modi government, have placed an additional burden of Rs. 20,000-25,000 per hectare on agriculture, it claimed.

"The plight of India’s farmers can be gauged from the NSSO report, which highlights that the average income per day of the small and marginal farmer is a pittance of ₹26.67/ day. And the average debt is ₹72,000 per farmer. The average income per day is way below even the minimum daily wage for labour," the resolution stated.

With inputs from agencies.

