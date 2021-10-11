Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish has been sent to three-day police remand in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior prosecution officer SP Yadav said that the police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish but they have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15.

The remand will end on October 15 morning.

While granting remand, Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram put a condition on police that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation.

Earlier, Ashish Mishra was sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested on Saturday night after around 12 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur violence in which eight people had died.

Mishra's named cropped up after farmers alleged that he was in one of the vehicles that ran over four persons protesting against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya last Sunday.

Mishra has been named in an FIR filed by UP Police. Ever since the incident took place, farmer leaders and opposition parties had been demanding Mishra's arrest. Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the violence. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the clash.

The Supreme Court last week questioned the state police for not arresting the accused despite naming in FIR. It also directed the police to preserve evidence.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, had alleged that the violence was held under a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the arrest of the minister and his son.

The SKM has also given a call for a "rail roko" protest across the country from 10 am to 4 pm on October 18 and a "mahapanchayat" in Lucknow on October 26.

