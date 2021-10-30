Lakhimpur incident: The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, has formed a seven-member advocate panel to fight cases in courts in connection with Lakhimpur violence, according to PTI.

The panel comprises advocates Suresh Kumar Munna, Harjeet Singh, Anupam Verma, Mohammad Khawaja, Yadvinder Verma, Surinder Singh and Israr Ahmed.

"The seven-member team will pursue the legal fight against main accused Ashish Mishra and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri case," the morcha said.

The panel will also fight for the dismissal and arrest of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra. It further said the panel of advocates will work continuously under the guidance of senior advocates of SKM to bring justice to the deceased and injured farmers, including the family of the young journalist who was killed in the incident.

Eight people were killed in the October 3 incident. Four farmers and a journalist were run over when a car allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra ran over a walking column of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

