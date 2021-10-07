Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two accused in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Inspector-General of Police (IG), Lucknow range, Lakshmi Singh informed that the police are sending summons to the main accused, Ashish Mishra, for questioning.

The Opposition parties have been demanding the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni. They allege that it was on Ashish Mishra's instruction his men crushed two protesting farmers, a charge that he vehemently denied. MoS Home Ajay Mishra has, however, admitted that the vehicle that was seen on the spot belonged to him.

The police have pasted a notice outside the residence of Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on 8 October (Friday) in connection with the violence, in which eight people were killed on Sunday.

The police action came on the day the Supreme Court took up the matter and asked the state government to submit action taken report by Friday (8 October).

During the hearing, the SC termed the killing of eight people including four farmers as "unfortunate" and sought a status report by Friday from the Uttar Pradesh government on the accused named by the police in FIR and whether they have been arrested. It has also sought details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial enquiry commission set up by the state government.

“We need to know who are the accused persons against whom you have registered the FIR and whether they have been arrested or not. Please explain this in your status report," the SC said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.