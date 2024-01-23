Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle, Ayodhya temple priest says ‘darshan will…’
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya saw a tremendous turnout on Tuesday with lakhs of devotees queueing up for darshan. Security personnel were left struggling to maintain order as impatient worshippers broke through police lines. By Tuesday evening around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people had offered their prayers while a similar number remained in line.
Thousands of devotees thronged the gates of the Ram Mandir complex as it opened to the public on Tuesday morning.
“Darshan is going on as usual. However, since devotees have gathered in large numbers it is taking time. We want people not to lose patience. They need to wait patiently. Those who are standing ahead will get the chance to have darshan first. The way to the exit is separate. People are coming out from a separate route. Our entry and exit gates are defined," Lucknow Zone ADG Piyush Mordiathe told reporters.
