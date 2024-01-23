Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle, Ayodhya temple priest says ‘darshan will…’

Lakhs in queue to visit Ram mandir as security personnel struggle, Ayodhya temple priest says ‘darshan will…’

Livemint

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a huge crowd of devotees on Tuesday, with lakhs of people queuing up for darshan. Security personnel struggled to maintain order as worshippers broke through police lines.

Devotees wait in a queue to enter the Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya saw a tremendous turnout on Tuesday with lakhs of devotees queueing up for darshan. Security personnel were left struggling to maintain order as impatient worshippers broke through police lines. By Tuesday evening around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people had offered their prayers while a similar number remained in line.

“So much crowd has gathered here today that not everyone will be able to have darshan today and the same crowd will be visible tomorrow and for the next few days," opined Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.

The Ram Temple was thrown open to the general public on Tuesday after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was performed on January 22. The mandir witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at its main gate from 3 am, and there are more than 8,000 security personnel overseeing the premises.

Thousands of devotees thronged the gates of the Ram Mandir complex as it opened to the public on Tuesday morning.

“Darshan is going on as usual. However, since devotees have gathered in large numbers it is taking time. We want people not to lose patience. They need to wait patiently. Those who are standing ahead will get the chance to have darshan first. The way to the exit is separate. People are coming out from a separate route. Our entry and exit gates are defined," Lucknow Zone ADG Piyush Mordiathe told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

