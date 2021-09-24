NEW DELHI : Seeking regularization of work, better pay and insurance cover, tens of thousands of scheme workers on Friday conducted a day-long protest in several states.

Workers, including anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal staff, observed the nationwide strike in states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

They demanded governments in states and at the Centre to offer them risk allowance and insurance cover during the ongoing pandemic, besides their old demands of job security, income security, and social security benefits.

At least 10 central trade unions supported their move. The all Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said it “congratulates the anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal workers for the tremendous action they organized throughout the country to press for their demands". The demands of the scheme workers included “to be recognized as workers", “to be regularized in government departments under which they work", “coverage of social security for health and pension benefits", provision of “equipment necessary for their front rank fighters status in covid-19 pandemic", fulfilment of “promises of giving them incentive for working during pandemic period", and “compensation to the legal heirs of those who died on corona duty".

AITUC said they received reports from almost all states about mobilization of workers on streets, processions, sit-ins, and meetings. It said actions in many places were in front of government offices. “Several lakh scheme workers showed their might to struggle for their genuine rights. They opposed and demanded the repeal of labour codes which are detrimental to the union and labour rights of workers," AITUC said.

Scheme workers work as support systems for flagship government programmes, but under several schemes they are not recognized as full-time workers. For example, mid-day meal workers are considered volunteers and are offered a monthly honorarium, not monthly salary.

