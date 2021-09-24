Lakhs of scheme workers hold day-long protest seeking jobs security

At least 10 central trade unions supported their move. The all Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said it “congratulates the anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal workers for the tremendous action they organized throughout the country to press for their demands". The demands of the scheme workers included “to be recognized as workers", “to be regularized in government departments under which they work", “coverage of social security for health and pension benefits", provision of “equipment necessary for their front rank fighters status in covid-19 pandemic", fulfilment of “promises of giving them incentive for working during pandemic period", and “compensation to the legal heirs of those who died on corona duty".