Lakshadweep has vaccinated all eligible children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, the district collector and secretary informed on Tuesday.

With this, it has become the first among UTs and states to have achieved this feat, S Asker Ali said.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 began from January 3.

In a statement issued on January 3, the administration said that vaccination had been started in all the 10 inhabited islands.

It said Lakshadweep ranked top among the UTs and states of the country with regard to vaccination for other categories such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and the age group 18 years and above.

A total of 3,469 children between the ages 15 to 18 in Lakshadweep were identified as target groups. The UT administration said it had devised a proactive and concerted approach to ensure vaccination for the eligible children in the islands in a time-bound manner.

