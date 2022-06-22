To achieve 'Kerosene free' status, Lakshadweep admin directs to stop distribution of Kerosene oil1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 07:19 AM IST
The decision has been taken to achieve Kerosene Free status by July 1.
The Deputy Collector of Lakshadweep on 22 June has sent a letter to the godown keeper, supply and marketing society in Kavaratti directing them to stop distribution of Kerosene Oil by June 30, and to ensure any beneficiaries dependent up on Kerosene oil are not famished.