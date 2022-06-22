"With reference to the letter cited on the captioned subject, the Director, Department of FCS&CA, UTL, has informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has requested to provide the milestones and timelines to achieve Kerosene free status by 01.04.2022. In this regard, UTL has planned to achieve Kerosene-free status by 1st July 2022. Hence, you are directed to stop distribution of Kerosene Oil by 30.06.2022 and to ensure any beneficiaries dependent up on Kerosene Oil an, not famished," the letter reads.

