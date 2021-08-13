The Lakshadweep administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of people to the mainland due to the Covid-19 situation in neighbouring states, especially Kerala.

"Considering the circumstances, local residents of Lakshadweep islands are hereby advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the mainland," read an order issued by Lakshadweep district collector S Asker Ali.

Further, authorities have been directed to give permission for only essential travel to the mainland.

Containment measures

Those who arrive in Lakshadweep from the mainland and other islands are required to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days. The travellers can also quarantine in their homes if they have a separate room with a washroom.

They must be tested for Covid-19 by the local health department after their quarantine period.

However, there will be only three days mandatory quarantine for those who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine 14 days prior to their movement from the mainland.

The quarantine period will also be three days for those persons who had tested positive for the virus in the recent months on production of valid discharge certificate, the administration said.

The administration's old standard operating procedure (SOP) had stipulated seven days quarantine for people in Kochi before taking an RT-PCR test for the travel.

After arriving in Agatti also, they had to undergo another 14-day quarantine.

Covid situation in the island

Until mid-January this year, the islands were a Covid-19-free territory.

However, the administration had relaxed the stringent quarantine measures in December 2020, causing a sudden spike in virus infection cases.

According to officials, the Covid-19 situation has been stabilised and there are only 40 active cases in the islands as on 12 August.

Covid situation in neighbouring states

The islands have three entry points from the mainland -- Kochi and Kozhikode in Kerala and Mangaluru in Karnataka.

Kerala on Thursday reported 21,445 fresh Covid cases pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.

The Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, bordering Kerala, continues to top the daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state reported 1,857 fresh infections and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 29.24 lakh and the toll to 36,911, the health department said on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.