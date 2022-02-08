With Lakshadweep administration easing COVID-induced curbs, no coronavirus test results would be required for inter-island travel for those who have taken both vaccine doses. The decision was taken as COVID cases have been declining in the UT.

As per the new directive, all passenger ships/HSCs under the Lakshadweep Administration can operate with 100% passenger capacity. On January 21, the island administration had restricted the number of passengers on the ships due to the worsening pandemic situation.

All those who wish to come to Lakshadweep should carry a negative test report of RT-PCR obtained within 48 hours of the travel and need to undergo three days mandatory quarantine.

"No political, social and religious functions and gatherings shall be allowed without prior permission of the District collector. Night curfew shall be enforced in all islands from 10 PM to 6AM," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.