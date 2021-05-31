Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali on Monday extended the complete shutdown in the Union Territory for seven more days amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

According to the new order, a complete shutdown will be observed from 5 pm today in five islands and a night curfew will also be imposed in another five islands from 5 pm to 6 am every day.

View Full Image Lakshadweep is witnessing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases since the last few days.

What's happening in Lakshadweep?

The new policies introduced by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel include norms for mandatory acquiring of private property for development, giving police powers to detain anyone, removing beef from mid-day meals, cutting trees for road expansion projects, and introducing two-child norm for those contesting in local body polls.

Patel, who is the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given charge of Lakshadweep following the demise of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year.

Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands, including Lakshadweep MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mohammed Faizal.

Faizal accused Patel of implementing anti-people rules and regulations and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to 'listen to the outcry of the local people and send in a new Administrator'.

Congress had written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel had taken "authoritarian measures" and demanded his recall.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali defended the laws imposed by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and said that these administrative decisions will help the union territory to develop like Maldives thereby benefiting local residents.

