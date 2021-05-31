Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lakshadweep extends lockdown by a week: Night curfew, complete shutdown in 5 islands and more

Lakshadweep extends lockdown by a week: Night curfew, complete shutdown in 5 islands and more

Premium
Praful Khoda Patel, Lakshadweep administrator. (Source: lakshadweep.gov.in)
1 min read . 03:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the new order, a complete shutdown will be observed from 5 pm today in five islands and a night curfew will also be imposed in another five islands from 5 pm to 6 am every day

Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali on Monday extended the complete shutdown in the Union Territory for seven more days amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali on Monday extended the complete shutdown in the Union Territory for seven more days amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

According to the new order, a complete shutdown will be observed from 5 pm today in five islands and a night curfew will also be imposed in another five islands from 5 pm to 6 am every day.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the new order, a complete shutdown will be observed from 5 pm today in five islands and a night curfew will also be imposed in another five islands from 5 pm to 6 am every day.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial
View Full Image
Lakshadweep is witnessing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases since the last few days.
Click on the image to enlarge

What's happening in Lakshadweep?

The new policies introduced by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel include norms for mandatory acquiring of private property for development, giving police powers to detain anyone, removing beef from mid-day meals, cutting trees for road expansion projects, and introducing two-child norm for those contesting in local body polls.

Patel, who is the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given charge of Lakshadweep following the demise of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year.

Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands, including Lakshadweep MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mohammed Faizal.

Faizal accused Patel of implementing anti-people rules and regulations and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to 'listen to the outcry of the local people and send in a new Administrator'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Congress had written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel had taken "authoritarian measures" and demanded his recall.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali defended the laws imposed by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and said that these administrative decisions will help the union territory to develop like Maldives thereby benefiting local residents.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!