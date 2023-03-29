Lakshadweep MP Mohammed claims reinstatement as MP due to LS secretariat's concerns over SC verdict2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Faizal further said that the constituency he represented and the people there were denied a voice in the Lower House for 60 days.
Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal said on Wednesday that the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated him hours before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear his appeal against being disqualified from office because they were concerned about the outcome, as reported by PTI.
