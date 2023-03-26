Lakshadweep MP moves SC against non-withdrawal of notification disqualifying him as MP2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:26 AM IST
The plea said the Lok Sabha Secretariat has not revoked the disqualification notification despite various representations and Faizal was denied participation in the Budget Session of the Parliament as well
Disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has moved the Supreme Court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing a notification disqualifying him as a Member of Parliament upon his conviction and 10-year sentence, which was later stayed by the Kerala High Court.
