Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a buzz on the internet with his recent trip to Lakshadweep, where he engaged in snorkelling to discover the underwater realm.

The pictures he shared captured his adventurous escapade, which he deemed as ‘exhilarating.’ Expressing gratitude to the residents of Lakshadweep for their warm hospitality on his social media platform, he also posted numerous images to motivate others to set travel aspirations for the year. PM Modi added, “I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality."

“With such a beautiful place in Bharat, why go elsewhere!," wrote Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw adding a hashtag, ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, ‘Lakshadweep’.

Here are 5 things you should do while paying a visit to Lakshadweep.

1. Snorkeling

Snorkelling at Agatti Island, one of the islands in Lakshadweep, offers an enchanting experience for water enthusiasts. The crystal-clear turquoise waters surrounding Agatti unveil a vibrant underwater world teeming with colourful coral reefs and diverse marine life.

PM Modi in a post on X wrote, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!"

Snorkelers can explore the rich biodiversity of the coral gardens, encountering an array of tropical fish species and other fascinating aquatic creatures.

2. Scuba Diving

Lakshadweep is a haven for scuba enthusiasts seeking to explore the mesmerizing marine life. The archipelago boasts a diverse array of coral formations, including colourful coral gardens and intricate reefs that serve as habitats for an abundance of marine species.

As divers descend into the azure depths, they may encounter schools of tropical fish, and other sea creatures against the backdrop of the coral landscape.

3. Marine Museum at Kavaratti Island

According to the U.T. Administration of Lakshadweep, “Marine life enthusiasts can visit the marine aquarium, which has an excellent collection of aquatic specimens."

The museum provides an educational experience, offering insights into the marine biodiversity that thrives in the pristine waters surrounding Lakshadweep. The Marine Museum at Kavaratti Island serves as a destination that combines education and appreciation for the marine wonders of the archipelago.

4. Canoieing at Minicoy Island

According to the U.T. Administration of Lakshadweep, canoeing at Minicoy Island offers a unique experience on the second-largest and southernmost island in Lakshadweep.

This crescent-shaped island boasts one of the largest lagoons in the region, with Viringli, a small islet, visible to the south.

The island features a historic lighthouse, constructed in 1885, which adds to its charm. Visitors can explore the villages, and tuna canning factory, and take a scenic drive through dense coconut groves and meandering village roads.

The beaches provide bathing huts and change rooms, inviting you to enjoy activities such as swimming, beach walks, pedal boating, kayaking, and sailing. Minicoy Island promises a blend of cultural exploration and outdoor adventures against the backdrop of its beautiful landscape.

5. Kalpeni Island, a cultural oasis

Kalpeni Islands offer a plethora of thrilling water sports activities. This island destination, blessed with natural beauty, seamlessly combines traditional culture with modern amenities.

It showcases diverse ecosystems, featuring a wide array of flora and fauna, including rare and unique plant species, animals, and marine life. The golden sandy beaches, clear waters of the Arabian Sea, and vibrant coral reefs captivate tourists with their enchanting natural allure.

Adding to the cultural charm, the women of Kalpeni Islands elegantly don traditional wrap-around skirts, locally known as Sarongs. The island's rich cultural heritage is further highlighted through colourful and captivating folk dances such as Kolkali and Parichakkali, showcasing the artistic talents of the indigenous population. Kalpeni Islands promise a memorable experience by seamlessly blending adventure, nature, and traditional charm.

How to reach Lakshadweep?

The Cochin International Airport stands as the closest mainland airport to Lakshadweep.

However, if you are planning a sea route, then, approximately seven passenger ships departing from Kochi facilitate travel to Lakshadweep, with the journey having a maximum duration of 20 hours.

