Lakshadweep records highest vaccine wastage under covid inoculation program

Phase-I of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy was launched on 16th January 2021, prioritizing protection for Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs). As systems and processes stabilized, Phase-II was initiated from 1st March 2021, focusing on protecting our most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age, accounting for more than 80% Covid mortality in the country. The central government last week had announced that the vaccination for all adults will start in the country from May 1 under its “liberalised" and “accelerated" Phase 3 Strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination program.