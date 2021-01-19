Lakshadweep reports its first covid-19 case

Remaining untouched by coronavirus for over a year, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep reported its first case of covid-19 on Monday.

The patient is a traveller who had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi in Kerala on 4th January 2021 by a ship. The case had reported to hospital with symptoms suggestive of covid-19 and was tested positive, the union health ministry said. Initially 31 primary contacts of the index case (patient zero or the first case in a population) have been traced and quarantined of which 14 have now been found to be positive and have been isolated. 56 contacts of positive cases detected so far have also been traced and quarantined, the government said. The UT Administration has initiated disinfection procedures and intensive risk-communication activity has been operationalized.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has rushed a Central multi-disciplinary team to Lakshadweep. The team comprises of experts drawn from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry; National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and Regional Office of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The team shall assist UT Administration in covid-19 containment activities.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare continues to monitor the situation and the UT Administration will be provided with requisite support, the government said in a statement. As the country continues the covid-19 vaccination, at least 10,064 daily new coronavirus cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after seven months. The daily new cases were 10,956 on 12th June, 2020. India’s total Active Caseload is 2 lakh (2,00,528) as on Tuesday consisting of 1.90% of India’s total Positive Cases.

The country has recorded less than 140 fatalities (137 fatalities) in the last 24 hours after approximately 8 months. Around 71.76% of the new cases are from Six States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 3,346. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,924 and 551 new cases, respectively. Eight States & UTs has reported 72.99% of the total fatalities happened in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 35 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 17 while West Bengal reported 10 new deaths. The total number of covid-19 cases 1,05,91,409 and the death mounted to 1,53,817 on Tuesday.

