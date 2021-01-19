Lakshadweep reports its first covid-19 case

The patient is a traveller who had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi in Kerala on 4th January 2021 by a ship. The case had reported to hospital with symptoms suggestive of covid-19 and was tested positive, the union health ministry said. Initially 31 primary contacts of the index case (patient zero or the first case in a population) have been traced and quarantined of which 14 have now been found to be positive and have been isolated. 56 contacts of positive cases detected so far have also been traced and quarantined, the government said. The UT Administration has initiated disinfection procedures and intensive risk-communication activity has been operationalized.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}