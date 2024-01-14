Lakshadweep sees lowest air traffic in 2023, says Airports Authority of India data
PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep and derogatory remarks by three Maldivian ministers against India and PM Modi have led to a resurgence of interest in visiting the island chain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep and derogatory remarks by three Maldivian ministers against India and PM Modi have led to a resurgence of interest in visiting the island chain, despite 2023 recording the lowest number of aircraft movements to the archipelago since 2015, excluding the archipelago 2020, according to AAI data.