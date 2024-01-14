Lakshadweep sees lowest air traffic in 2023, says Airports Authority of India data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep and derogatory remarks by three Maldivian ministers against India and PM Modi have led to a resurgence of interest in visiting the island chain, despite 2023 recording the lowest number of aircraft movements to the archipelago since 2015, excluding the archipelago 2020, according to AAI data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Agatti Island airport in Lakshadweep registered the lowest number of flights during the April-November 2023 period, the lowest in eight years, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

As per the AAI data, the Agatti airport reported 1,080 aircraft movements during this period, compared to 1,482 during April-November 2022 and 1,202 during April-November 2021. The trend is similar in earlier years, except in 2020 when travel and tourism were disrupted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that aircraft movements are the number of times aircraft take off and land at a particular airport. One take-off and landing are considered to be two aircraft movements.

The island chain is in the news after a recent controversy triggered after three junior ministers of the Maldivian government made inappropriate remarks against India and Prime Minister Modi after he shared some photos of the visit on social media promoting tourism in the archipelago. The controversy led to many Indian celebrities announcing plans for a Lakshadweep vacation, generating interest in the archipelago.

But a lack of direct connectivity, and insufficient hotels and tourist conveniences would deter people from visiting the islands, industry executives said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Unlike Lakshadweep, Indians now have more direct connectivity to various beach destinations in and around the country," Hindustan Times quoted VP Narula, owner of Apex Travel and Tours as saying. “Direct air connectivity not only helps a traveller to save on cost, but also provides convenience," he added.

“Limited access due to limited flights, and the mandatory permits required to land at the airport are all cumbersome and have restricted Lakshadweep’s tourism," said Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, a lobby group, told HT adding that “The archipelago has not been promoted as required, leading to a lack of awareness."

Currently, only Alliance Air operates a daily flight to Agatti, which has an airstrip capable of handling only small aircraft. Agatti is the only airport in the archipelago that comprises 36 islands, of which 10 are inhabited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian government is planning to develop a new airport at Minicoy Island for civil as well as military aircraft. The proposed airport would boost tourism as well as extend the surveillance capabilities of the defence forces.

Lakshadweep is not geared to handle tourists in terms of infrastructure for not only flights but also hotels, told Jay Bhatia, vice-president of the association to HT. “Flights and ferries from Kochi are the only regular modes of transport for locals and a few visitors who intend to visit the unexplored islands," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!