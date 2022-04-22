Lakshadweep to develop eco-tourism in public-private partnership

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The administration of the union territory has identified the islands of Bangaram, Thinnakara, Pareli-II, Pareli- III, Chariyam, Kalpitti, Tilakkam, Kavaratti, Perumal par, Viringili island and Minicoy, NITI Aayog said
NEW DELHI :
The Lakshadweep administration is planning to develop eco-tourism projects in 11 islands in public-private partnership, according to federal policy think tank NITI Aayog which has sought proposals from consultants.
The Lakshadweep administration is planning to develop eco-tourism projects in 11 islands in public-private partnership, according to federal policy think tank NITI Aayog which has sought proposals from consultants.
India has nearly 1382 off-shore identified islands consisting of 1093 islands and 289 rocky islets, which are part of the country’s rich unexplored resources with rich biodiversity, the think tank said in its request for proposals from consultants.
“The potential of these islands is still largely unexplored and untapped. The government of India intends to set a model in place for the holistic development of a few identified islands while preserving and maintaining the natural ecosystem and rich bio-diversity that each of them possesses," NITI Aayog said. It has been decided to undertake holistic development of Lakshadweep Islands, it said.
The Lakshadweep administration has decided to conduct a study for determining the technical feasibility and financial viability of the project. If viable, the development project will be awarded to a private entity through competitive bidding. The technical consultant is being hired for preparing various reports that are needed for the project and for obtaining various clearances
