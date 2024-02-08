Lakshadweep's ₹4,500-cr makeover: Airport expansion, new Taj resorts to help island take on Maldives
The government has awarded a ₹4,500-crore contract to L&T for the expansion of Agatti airport runway to 2,800 metres. A Greenfield airport at Minicoy Island, which lies next to the Maldives, is also on the cards.
To tap the tourism potential of Lakshadweep islands, the archipelago is getting a major makeover with several big projects in the pipeline, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
