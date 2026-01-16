Lakshmi Mittal's father and industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal dies; PM Modi extends condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Lakshmi Mittal's father and industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Shri Mohan Lal Mittal Ji distinguished himself in the world of industry. At the same time, he was very passionate about Indian culture."

He noted that Mittal was actively involved in several philanthropic initiatives, which reflected his commitment to social progress.

"Pained by his passing. I will cherish our various interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM stated.

Mohan Lal Mittal ‘an extraordinary man whose work ethic stayed with him his whole life’ Lakshmi Mittal, Executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, stated, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my beloved father Mohan Lal Mittal, who died peacefully in the evening of the 15th January in London, surrounded by his family. He was 99, an incredible age and only some months short of reaching his 100th birthday. My father was an extraordinary man, whose strong religious belief and work ethic stayed with him his whole life.”

He further said that his father came from a caring and humble family in the small village of Rajgarh in Rajasthan, and from an early age showed a determination to rise above his circumstances. He noted that Mohan Lal Mittal firmly believed hard work was almost always the key to success, and that he was a diligent student with a keen interest in commerce.

He said that despite his remarkable achievements in business, Mohan Lal Mittal remained a close and constant friend who always remembered, cherished and celebrated important moments in the lives of those around him. He described family as central to Mohan Lal Mittal's life, noting that he is survived by five children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and 22 great-grandchildren. He added that his father made it a point to stay connected, calling regularly and attending birthdays, wedding anniversaries, graduations and other milestones whenever possible.

“We all love him, miss him deeply, and also we celebrate his extraordinary, very full life and his considerable legacy,” he concluded.