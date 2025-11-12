Lal Qila Metro Station, Red Fort closed today after Delhi car blast; is Chandni Chowk bazaar open?

Lal Qila Metro Station will remain closed today, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. This closure comes after Delhi's November 10 deadly car blast. A total of 13 people lost their lives and many others were injured in the explosion. The iconic Red Fort will remain closed for visitors until November 13, as per a notification of Delhi police.

In a post on X, DMRC stated, “Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on 12th of November also. All other stations are functional as normal. Please follow our social media channels for further updates.”

As investigations into the case continue and new leads emerge, the area along Netaji Subhash Marg will remain closed for vehicular movement. Entry from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut will be restricted, Delhi Traffic police said.

Restrictions on vehicular movement along Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut have been imposed. The traffic restrictions which came into effect on November 11 will remain intact until further notice. Traffic police urged commuters to take alternative routes and has not yet provided any update on lifting of the restrictions.

The advisory issued by Delhi Police states, “On 11.11.25, Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut.”

Is Chandni Chowk bazaar open? A day after the harrowing blast that shook the nation, the bustling streets of Chandi Chowk market stood silent and empty which would have otherwise been full of crowd. Usually, busy markets cleared of customers late in the night at the end of the working day during the wedding season.

Although the Khari Baoli spice market near Chandni Chowk market opened, but the bazaars remained deserted bearing the effect of the tragic incident. Traders and shopkeepers expressed concern over the loss of business also said that business was likely to remain affected for several weeks, PTI reported.

A shopkeeper in Lajpat Rai Market, Bachoo Choudhury said, "We work for two months--one day of work is equal to one month's worth."

Expressing concern over the situation, he added, “We have enough stock to last two months. The rest of the year, we sit idle as there isn't much work. How will tourists come now? Our business depends mostly on them. When tourists don't come, we are already at a loss, and all our stock will go bad.”