Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram CM
Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram CM

 Livemint

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma.

Mint Image

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Published: 08 Dec 2023, 11:29 AM IST
