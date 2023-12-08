Breaking News
Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram CM
Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma.
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.
Published: 08 Dec 2023, 11:29 AM IST
