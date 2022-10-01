New Delhi: Noted lawyer Lalit Bhasin has been appointed as the national president of Indian American Chambers of Commerce (IACC).

A well - known name in business and social circles, Bhasin, before being elected to the post, was the executive vice president of IACC.

Bhasin is the 54th national president of IACC, which was set up in October 1968 and is headquartered in Mumbai, having 14 offices all over India, with a large membership from large, medium and small business entities.

“I am privileged to lead the IACC at a time when the Indo-US partnership is poised to leapfrog in many areas and directions thanks to the direction and support being given by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden: IACC will draw strength from that rare bonding between our two countries to sharpen broad contours of engagements to take it to the next level," said Dr Lalit Bhasin.

Bhasin’s 60 years of eminent association with legal practice took him to several leadership positions in the profession. He is closely associated with India’s apex business organizations like CII, PHD CCI and served as chairman of its legal committees.

Significantly, Bhasin has been decorated with a number of prestigious awards for his contributions in the legal services, including Doctor of Laws (LL. D.) Honoris Causa by Jaipur University (2013), the Plaque of Honor by the Prime Minister of India for outstanding contribution to the Rule of Law (2002), the President of India’s National Law Day Award (2007).