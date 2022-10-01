Lalit Bhasin elected new IACC national president1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 05:13 PM IST
A well - known name in business and social circles, Bhasin, before being elected to the post, was the executive vice president of IACC.
New Delhi: Noted lawyer Lalit Bhasin has been appointed as the national president of Indian American Chambers of Commerce (IACC).