Lalit Modi applied to surrender his passport, acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that they are aware about former IPL boss Lalit Modi's acquisition of citizenship of Vanuatu and application of surrendering his India passport in the High Commission of India in London.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry is continuing to pursue all cases against him as per the law.

“It is learnt that Mr. Lalit Modi has made an application for surrender of his passport at the High Commission of India in London. The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures,” the ministry's spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He added, “We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law.”

About Lalit Modi Lalit Modi, who previously served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is accused of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

He left India in 2010 while under investigation for financial misconduct, including unauthorized fund transfers. He is learnt to have been living in London.

The former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with allegations that he was involved in embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL.

Advertisement

What else did MEA say Regarding Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Russia, MEA briefed the press, saying, "Regarding Foreign Secretary's visit. The Foreign Secretary is visiting Moscow for Foreign Office consultations. When you have Foreign Office consultation, all aspects of the relationship, political relations, economic matters, other issues, events, energy, partnership, all these matters are discussed and the meeting is going on in Moscow."

He further added, “So hopefully once the meeting finishes, we'll have more details. But just to tell you that he's gone there as part of Foreign Office consultation. This is a routine consultation that we have. The last Foreign Office consultations were held here in Delhi towards the end of 2023.”

Earlier External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavro in Johannesburg, where they discussed the ongoing progress of bilateral cooperation between India and Russia.

Advertisement

During that meeting, the two discussed the Ukraine conflict and Lavrov's recent meeting in Riyadh. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar had then said, "Glad to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia this evening in Johannesburg. Reviewed the continued progress of India-Russia bilateral cooperation."

The post added, "Discussed recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict, including his Riyadh meeting. Agreed to remain in touch."