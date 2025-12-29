Lalit Modi offers deepest apology to Indian govt over viral 'fugitives' video: 'Never intended to...'

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi offered "deepest apologies" to the Indian government for a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London and introducing themselves as the “biggest fugitives of India."

“I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” Lalit Modi posted on X on Monday.

The apology came after a controversy involving Lalit Modi and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. The two, last week, appeared together in a video shared on social media, which quickly drew criticism. In the clip, recorded at what appeared to be Vijay Mallya’s birthday party, Lalit Modi introduced himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India".

The video was posted on Instagram by Lalit Modi with a caption that said, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u." The post triggered strong reactions online, with many users accusing the two of mocking the Indian system.

The video on his Instagram handle is the second in the past few days capturing birthday celebrations for Mallya, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

“We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India,” Lalit Modi, the founding commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), can be heard saying in the video.

The caption to the Instagram post reads: “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya”.

“Something for you media folks. Wat (sic) your heard out with envy,” adds Lalit Modi.

Mallya, who turned 70 on December 18, can be seen smiling along with partner Pinki Lalwani.

The latest video post follows a few others showing glimpses of a pre-birthday bash at Lalit Modi's Belgrave Square home in central London.

“An amazing celebration for my dear friend Vijay Mallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world. Another cornerstone achieved by the King of Goodtimes – his 70th birthday. Wish him all the happiness and success,” read the previous post.

Images shared by some of the guests who were at the party included glimpses of high-profile guests such as British actor Idris Elba and Indian entrepreneurs including Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face legal challenges in India around allegations of financial impropriety, which they both have denied.

Mallya is believed to be on bail in the UK as he continues to refuse extradition while a “confidential” legal matter, believed to be related to an asylum application, is resolved.

Earlier this year, a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) won a court appeal in London to uphold a bankruptcy order against him in a long-standing legal battle seeking repayment of a judgment debt of around 1.05 billion pounds owed by Kingfisher Airlines.